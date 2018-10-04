How will better AI ensure better patient care | #Philipschat

The question of how to scale effectively remains a difficult one to answer fully. But even if the final answer isn’t clear, our participants believed the success of scaling AI lies with moving the patient to the center of the healthcare experience, and more transparency from industry innovators and technologists. Danielle Siarri, Founder of InnoNurse, emphasized that scaling AI in healthcare “starts with the team” and everyone involved in innovation, including patients and clinicians.

There was agreement on the need to respect the fact that AI is new and, to many people, scary. AI can’t be trust on the healthcare system and the professionals and patients inside it unless everyone trusts it is there to benefit them. This is something that will take time, effort and education.

Vincenzo Marra, a medical student and co-founder of DigitalUHealth, joined the discussion and argued that “To operate at scale, AI-enabled patient care needs to be supported by robust evidence of effectiveness that will ensure a real improvement of the care from the point of view of safety, transparency and psycho-physical wellbeing.”

Maneesh Juneja reiterated the importance of this aspect of the debate: “If we are to scale AI in healthcare, trust and transparency are critical. I’m not sure most organizations understand that. We also need better education and a balanced debate. Most people (including myself) are not AI experts.”

Vanessa Carter, an e-patient advocate based in South Africa, added a case study. “In South Africa, access to ICTs, which is underway through the #SDGs and organizations like @ITU. Then, digital empowerment for all users so they understand the value of #AI and quality data. Those stakeholders include patients and caregivers”.

