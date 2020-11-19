Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

News center | Global
VitalEye
Nov 19, 2020

Join our LinkedIn Live: AI in healthcare – how to turn promise into practice?

Estimated reading time: 1-3 minutes

On December 2nd at 4.00pm CET, Henk van Houten, Chief Technology Officer, and Tina Manoharan, Global Lead of Data Science & AI Center of Excellence, will discuss the biggest opportunities of AI in healthcare, what is already happening today and what is needed to drive its successful adoption at scale in clinical practice. They will close with Q&A.
 

Download the invite below to join live:

Add to calendar

Event information:

  • Name event: AI in healthcare: how to turn promise into practice?
  • Where: Online, LinkedIn
  • Date: December 2, at 4:00 PM CET / 10:00 AM EST
  • Website: https://www.linkedin.com/company/philips 
  • Social Hashtag: #LinkedInLive

Speaker information:

Henk van Houten

Henk van Houten

Chief Technology Officer

As Chief Technology Officer at Philips, Henk and his office orchestrate research and innovation, across businesses and markets, to create integrated solutions across the continuum of care, enabled by digital technologies, smart systems and devices. Henk also drives excellence in software, data science and AI.

Tina Manoharan

Tina Manoharan

Global Lead Data Science & AI Center of Excellence

As the Global Lead of the Data Science & AI Center of Excellence, Tina leverages data science and AI to support Philips Clusters, Businesses and Markets with the creation of smart connected devices, services, and solutions. She also leads the Digital Division of Research in Europe focusing, among other, on the Internet of Things, data science and AI.

Share on social media

  • https://www.philips.com/a-w/about/news/archive/standard/news/articles/2020/20201119-join-our-linkedin-live-ai-in-healthcare-how-to-turn-promise-into-practice.html Link copied

Topics

Artificial intelligence (AI) News article

Contact

Joost Maltha

Joost Maltha

Philips Global Press Office

Tel: +31 6 10 55 8116

Related news