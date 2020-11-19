Join our LinkedIn Live: AI in healthcare – how to turn promise into practice?

Estimated reading time: 1-3 minutes
On December 2nd at 4.00pm CET, Henk van Houten, Chief Technology Officer, and Tina Manoharan, Global Lead of Data Science & AI Center of Excellence, will discuss the biggest opportunities of AI in healthcare, what is already happening today and what is needed to drive its successful adoption at scale in clinical practice. They will close with Q&A.
Henk van Houten
Chief Technology Officer
As Chief Technology Officer at Philips, Henk and his office orchestrate research and innovation, across businesses and markets, to create integrated solutions across the continuum of care, enabled by digital technologies, smart systems and devices. Henk also drives excellence in software, data science and AI.
Tina Manoharan
Global Lead Data Science & AI Center of Excellence
As the Global Lead of the Data Science & AI Center of Excellence, Tina leverages data science and AI to support Philips Clusters, Businesses and Markets with the creation of smart connected devices, services, and solutions. She also leads the Digital Division of Research in Europe focusing, among other, on the Internet of Things, data science and AI.