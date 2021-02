“Being named a best employer in America is a significant achievement in the best of times. However, receiving this recognition from employees in the midst of a global pandemic validates our focus on our triple duty of care – to ensure business continuity, and support our customers and employees,” said Richard Kranz, Head of HR at Philips North America. “We have put programs in place to make each of our employees feel valued, heard and supported, creating an environment where they can be inspired to live our purpose of improving 2.5 billion lives a year by 2030.”This year’s America’s Best Employers were selected based on an independent survey of 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. All the surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions. The respondents were asked to rate, on a scale of zero to ten, how likely they would be to recommend their employer to others. Respondents were also asked to nominate organizations other than their own, as well as identify organizations they would not recommend to others. The final list ranks the 500 large and 500 midsize employers that received the most recommendations.A strong focus on staff is an ongoing priority at Philips and the company has been recognized for several efforts in this area over the past year. In January 2021, it earned the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Annual Assessment of LGBTQ Workplace Equality. The company previously highlighted in Forbes' Best Employers for Women and Forbes' America's Best Employers for Diversity The full Forbes list of America’s Best Employers 2021 is available at https://www.forbes.com/best-large-employers