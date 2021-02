Philips advanced visualization software (IntelliSpace Portal 12) will be featured at the upcoming European Congress of Radiology virtual event March 3-8. For more information on Philips’ portfolio of diagnostic and interventional solutions and AI-enabled applications to enhance radiology workflows at ECR 2021, visit CT Brain Perfusion Analysis – IntelliSpace Portal 12 now supports automatic brain perfusion measurements instantly available on PACS with the option of automatically emailing perfusion results to a stroke patient’s clinicians within two minutes to reduce door-to-needle time.Philips advanced visualization software (IntelliSpace Portal 12) will be featured at the upcoming European Congress of Radiology virtual event March 3-8. For more information on Philips’ portfolio of diagnostic and interventional solutions and AI-enabled applications to enhance radiology workflows at ECR 2021, visit www.philips.com/ecr and follow @PhilipsLiveFrom for updates throughout the event.

[1] Some IntelliSpace Portal functionalities may not be available in all territories.

[2] Average RV/LV analysis time measured on validation study 4.2 min +/- 0.4

[3] V.P. Kamphuis et al., Automated Cardiac Valve Tracking for Flow Quantification with Four-dimensional Flow MRI, Radiology, 2019 Jan;290(1):70-78

[4] Caas is a trademark of Pie Medical Imaging BV.

[5] The functionality may not be available in all territories. In the United States of America, the CT Pulmo Auto Results can only be used during the National Emergency Concerning the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). The CT Pulmo Auto Results functionality is exempt from premarket notification according to the FDA Guidance document for Imaging Systems During the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), and was therefore not cleared by the FDA. It is offered via a trial license only for the duration of the national emergency, until further notice.

[6] ClearRead CT is a trademark of Riverain Technologies.

[7] ShihChung et al. AJR 2018; 210:480-488