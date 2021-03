Philips ranked highly by CDP for supplier engagement on climate change

Philips continuously works with suppliers to reduce their carbon emissions by supporting capability building and contributing to transparency and efficiency in the supply chain. To this end, it established its Supplier Sustainability Performance Program in 2016, after finding that traditional auditing was insufficient to drive sustainable improvements and often led to audit fatigue. The Supplier Sustainability Performance Program holds suppliers to the highest standards via performance-based assessment and classification, and tailor-made improvement plans – an approach that improved the sustainability performance of suppliers who entered the program in 2019 by 36% in the space of a year. More than 200 suppliers currently participate in the program, with additional suppliers added annually.