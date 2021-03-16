Philips ranked highly by CDP for supplier engagement on climate change

About CDP’s Supplier Engagement Leaderboard

CDP is a global not-for-profit organization that supports companies, cities, states and regions to measure and manage their risks and opportunities on climate change, water security and deforestation. Its annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely considered the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. CDP’s Supplier Engagement Leaderboard provides a rating for how effectively companies are engaging their suppliers on climate change – assessing their performance on supplier engagement using a company’s response to selected questions in the CDP climate change questionnaire on governance, targets, scope 3 emissions, and value chain engagement.