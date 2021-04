"This does feel like a very special occasion this year. Not only because we are the first Dutch company ever to be ranked among RepTrak’s world’s top 15 list of most reputable companies," said Frans van Houten, CEO Royal Philips. "The reason I am most proud is because we have been able to contribute a lot to combating the COVID-19 crisis in the past year. Our goal of improving the health and well-being of people around the world has never been more relevant."



Some things we used to take for granted as a society, such as access to basic healthcare, are valued now more than ever.