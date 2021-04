Philips Innovation Award comes with young entrepreneur online video series

The Philips Innovation Award is giving this year's semi-finals a new look and is launching the ' The Battles ' - a series of seven weekly episodes in which young entrepreneurs will pitch their ideas to win a place in the finals of the largest startup competition in the Netherlands with a prize of EUR 50,000. The series started on April 15 and can be viewed on the Philips Innovation Award website and social media channels.In each episode, the participating startups will pitch their ideas to a jury consisting of successful entrepreneurs and industry experts from companies such as Philips, ABN Amro, KPMG, Wavin and NS. At the end of each episode, the startup that has secured a place in the finals and is therefore one step closer to the main prize of EUR 50,000 or runner-up prize of EUR 10,000 will be announced. The series will be online on the Philips Innovation Award website and social media channels every Thursday evening from April 15 to May 27 from 20:30 (CET) onwards.