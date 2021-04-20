Philips Innovation Award comes with young entrepreneur online video series
Estimated reading time: 1-3 minutes
The Philips Innovation Award is giving this year's semi-finals a new look and is launching the 'The Battles' - a series of seven weekly episodes in which young entrepreneurs will pitch their ideas to win a place in the finals of the largest startup competition in the Netherlands with a prize of EUR 50,000. The series started on April 15 and can be viewed on the Philips Innovation Award website and social media channels.
In each episode, the participating startups will pitch their ideas to a jury consisting of successful entrepreneurs and industry experts from companies such as Philips, ABN Amro, KPMG, Wavin and NS. At the end of each episode, the startup that has secured a place in the finals and is therefore one step closer to the main prize of EUR 50,000 or runner-up prize of EUR 10,000 will be announced. The series will be online on the Philips Innovation Award website and social media channels every Thursday evening from April 15 to May 27 from 20:30 (CET) onwards.
Keep innovating too
Current circumstances and developments mean that the Philips Innovation Award organizers feel it is time to give a new interpretation to this normally well-attended annual event. "After 16 years it is time to not only stimulate innovation in the Netherlands, but also to innovate ourselves," said Annick Buitenhek, Chair of the Philips Innovation Award organization. “An online series is an innovative solution that not only gives startups a chance to show their innovations to the world, but also makes the semi-finals accessible to a much larger audience.”
The Philips Innovation Award is the largest student entrepreneurship competition in the Netherlands. It targets students who plan to further develop their startup businesses, as well as students with an innovative idea wishing to turn it into a startup.
More information on the Philips Innovation Award semi-finals and participating startups can be found here.
Share on social media
https://www.philips.com/a-w/about/news/archive/standard/news/articles/2021/20210420-philips-innovation-award-comes-with-young-entrepreneur-online-video-series.html Link copied