Philips selects Omnicom Group as global integrated creative, media and communications agency partner

Subsequent to the final agreement, Philips will work with a team assembled from the best of Omnicom, led by TBWA for creative, OMD for media and FleishmanHillard and Ketchum for communications, alongside talent and capabilities from Interbrand, Critical Mass and Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG). FleishmanHillard and Ketchum have had a successful 10-year relationship with Philips, and this marks the expansion of that relationship into the broader Omnicom Group.
Philips’ leading portfolio in health technology includes diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as consumer health and home care products and solutions. The company aims to improve 2.5 billion lives per year by 2030, including 400 million in underserved communities.