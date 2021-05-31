Finals of Philips Innovation Award live-stream on www.phia.nl

“Innovators who challenge the status quo are the all-important source of new ideas and opportunities that will help us build a sustainable future in a post-pandemic world,” said Philips CEO Frans van Houten. “The Philips Innovation Award provides them with an opportunity not just to learn but also to engage with a group of like-minded people who are prepared to push the boundaries of what’s possible.”



Each of the finalists will have 2.5 minutes to pitch their idea and business case, after which they will answer questions from a panel of judges. During the live event, their pitches will be evaluated by the judges and industry experts, interspersed by round table discussions on entrepreneurship, innovation and diversity in the Dutch startup ecosystem.



In the run-up to the finals, this year’s participants included established and emerging start-ups in the technology, healthcare, consumer, sustainability, and energy domains. To reach the finals, they competed against each other in 'The Battles' - a series of seven semi-finals broadcast earlier this year.



The finals and presentation of the award by Frans van Houten will be live-streamed on the Philips Innovation Award website on May 31, 2021, at 20.30 CET. Click here to view.