Finals of Philips Innovation Award live-stream on www.phia.nl

This evening (May 31, 2021) at 20.30 CET, the final of the annual Philips Innovation Award will be live-streamed, with eight finalists keen on furthering their start-up companies, or turning their innovative idea into a new start-up, competing for the first prize of EUR 50,000 in cash and an additional EUR 10,000 in services for the runner-up. The prizes will be presented to the successful teams at the end of the evening by Philips CEO Frans van Houten.
Throughout Philips’ 130-year history, meaningful innovation that improves people’s lives and entrepreneurship that puts innovation into practice have been at the heart of the company’s transformation into the company it is today - a focused global leader in health technology. In their journey to the final, all the participants in this year’s Philips Innovation Award have benefitted from that long tradition of entrepreneurship and innovation, in the form of expert feedback, workshops and dedicated training from Philips professionals to help them hone their ideas and create a compelling start-up business case.
Innovators who challenge the status quo are the all-important source of new ideas and opportunities that will help us build a sustainable future in a post-pandemic world
“Innovators who challenge the status quo are the all-important source of new ideas and opportunities that will help us build a sustainable future in a post-pandemic world,” said Philips CEO Frans van Houten. “The Philips Innovation Award provides them with an opportunity not just to learn but also to engage with a group of like-minded people who are prepared to push the boundaries of what’s possible.”
Each of the finalists will have 2.5 minutes to pitch their idea and business case, after which they will answer questions from a panel of judges. During the live event, their pitches will be evaluated by the judges and industry experts, interspersed by round table discussions on entrepreneurship, innovation and diversity in the Dutch startup ecosystem.
In the run-up to the finals, this year’s participants included established and emerging start-ups in the technology, healthcare, consumer, sustainability, and energy domains. To reach the finals, they competed against each other in 'The Battles' - a series of seven semi-finals broadcast earlier this year.
The finals and presentation of the award by Frans van Houten will be live-streamed on the Philips Innovation Award website on May 31, 2021, at 20.30 CET. Click here to view.
