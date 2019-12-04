Philips and Humana team up to improve care for at-risk Medicare Advantage members

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced a collaboration with Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the leading health and well-being companies in the U.S., to help improve care and health outcomes for select high-risk Medicare Advantage members. Through an integrated approach, Humana has implemented two programs that leverage Philips’ medical alert services and remote member monitoring (RMM) solutions to actively monitor at-risk Medicare Advantage members, encourage more timely interventions and improve care delivery.

“Our goal is to continue to find ways to help our Medicare Advantage members stay longer and safer in their homes,” said Susan Diamond, Humana’s Home Business Segment President. “We believe our work with Philips will help offer our members and their caregivers more in-home support and help them to stay engaged and focused on prevention.”

In the face of rising healthcare costs, payers are increasingly realizing the value of population health management, and seeking partnerships with proven experts in the space to help identify vulnerable populations to deliver meaningful insights into patient conditions. Philips connected care solutions will help Humana provide a seamless care experience by connecting services, analytics and devices to help increase patient engagement and access to care. Leveraging Philips’ established solutions, Humana’s care teams can have line-of-sight into members’ wellbeing to help proactively deliver appropriate interventions.