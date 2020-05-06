Philips first of its kind ultrasound solution for pediatric assessment provides a gentler approach to imaging children

Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the ultimate ultrasound solution for pediatric assessment, the latest addition for its Philips Ultrasound System (EPIQ Elite). The new ultrasound solution provides clinicians with exceptionally detailed images and the performance they need to make a definitive diagnosis for pediatric patients, reducing the need for additional diagnostic imaging steps, such as X-ray imaging.
The new ultrasound solution from Philips is designed specifically for pediatric clinical use. It combines dedicated transducers, enhanced processing, and software tools that are optimized for the pediatric diagnostic workflow to help improve the experience of both young patients and staff. Children are more radiosensitive than adults, and efforts should be made to minimize risk by reducing unnecessary exposure to radiation1. So, a more gentle form of medical imaging is recommended when there is a clear indication for use.