Philips and BioIntelliSense form strategic collaboration to enhance remote patient monitoring for at-risk patients from the hospital into the home

Healthcare Highways, a leading provider of health plans, high performance provider networks, pharmacy benefit management, population health management, and benefit plan administration, is the first to leverage the BioSticker sensor as a part of Philips’ RPM program in the U.S. Out of the seven programs that will be deployed with Healthcare Highways, one will focus specifically on monitoring patients with COVID-19. The remaining six will focus on conditions across the acuity spectrum, including patients with congestive heart failure, hypertension, diabetes, total joint replacement, cancer and asthma. The program will help Healthcare Highways improve insights to patient health status across its provider network.

“Healthcare Highways was built on the idea of delivering measurable value and access to quality care to our members. We work in partnership with our providers to innovate on the care model, and look at Remote Patient Monitoring as the next frontier of how providers will connect with patients,” said Creagh Milford, DO, MPH, Chief Medical Officer of Healthcare Highways and Chief Executive Officer of HighCare Health. “COVID-19 has underscored the need for proactive care management. Resources are strained and by integrating an RPM program with biosensor technology, we’ll be able to drive further value for our unique member base, providers and employers to establish a new way of care delivery.”

Philips’ remote patient monitoring offerings are part of the company’s broader Population Health Management portfolio, which provides a comprehensive and proactive healthcare delivery strategy to connect clinicians, providers and patients for ongoing care. By combining technology and data-driven population management with clinical expertise and a proven programmatic approach, Philips supports the delivery of telehealth services for programs in and out of the hospital to provide connected, patient-centered care across the health continuum.

[1] Since 2020, Philips has owned a minority interest in BioIntelliSense.