Philips debuts impactful solutions in cardiology at ESC 2020 to deliver better patient care with greater efficiency

Physicians face an urgent task to restart elective procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic and to get their own operations back to financial health. With the shift to value-based care, healthcare providers are increasingly focused on balancing the need to provide the highest quality care with managing their operational costs. Philips is bringing together cardiology solutions to elevate clinical confidence, improve patient and staff experience, and improve outcomes.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has become a catalyst for change and a defining moment for all of us to reimagine cardiology. At Philips, our mission to improve lives is more relevant than ever. The major trends we already see in healthcare – innovation, digitization, the shift from volume to value – are being accelerated by the pandemic.” Bert van Meurs added.

The ESC Congress 2020 will be held virtually from August 29 to September 1. Visit Philips Live! at ESC 2020 to learn more about events that Philips is hosting at ESC, schedule a live meeting or demonstration with a Philips team member, watch videos of cases, and register for the Philips ESC symposium on pushing the boundaries of cardiac visualization with an innovative echo toolkit.

Philips is also hosting multiple webinars on cardiology topics featuring leading worldwide experts: Management of COVID-19 related cardiac complications – Emergency assessment of patient cardiac condition – Early indication of patient deterioration - The role of imaging in COVID-19: A view for the present and the future. For more information about the symposium and other events, as well as general information about Philips’ presence at the ESC, visit www.philips.com/esc.