Philips expands its dedicated cardiovascular ultrasound offering by launching Affiniti CVx for increased productivity

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, announced today the latest addition to its portfolio of dedicated cardiovascular ultrasound solutions – Affiniti CVx – [1] for increased productivity. The system aims to support cardiology departments in delivering better care to more patients with increased efficiency and throughput.

With increasing patient volumes due to higher cardiac disease burden, clinicians are being asked to do more in less time and with fewer resources. The new Affiniti CVx enables a tailored workflow for cardiologists by integrating with a common platform that was first introduced with EPIQ CVx, the Philips premium cardiology ultrasound system. Affiniti CVx includes a familiar configurable UI, many popular automated tools and the sharing of transducers, now including TEE transducers, across the Affiniti CVx and EPIQ CVx systems. Affiniti CVx will also feature AutoStrain technology, which has been shown to reduce strain analysis time by 70%. Together, these features will enable cardiology departments to standardize their ultrasound fleet for easier management, simplify cross-platform clinician training and reduce the total cost of ownership.

At ESC 2020, Philips debuts its new Affiniti CVx and release 7.0 for EPIQ CVx cardiovascular ultrasound solutions, which include improvements to enhance confidence in diagnosis and procedures, as well as improve the user experience.