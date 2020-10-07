Philips partners with LeQuest to provide online interactive training in ultrasound

“Partnering with LeQuest enables us to further expand our offering of solutions that aid in optimizing the healthcare ecosystem,” said Bich Le, Senior Vice President and General Manager Ultrasound at Philips. “As the role of ultrasound continues to expand, new capabilities, such as remote clinical collaboration and virtual training, have been particularly valuable during the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling providers to reduce in-person contact and reduce infection risk.”

“At LeQuest our goal is to improve the quality of care by unlocking the potential of both medical technology as well as the competence of medical staff to use devices to the limit of their possibilities,” said Hicham Shatou, founder and CEO of LeQuest. “Our partnership with Philips is an important step on our path to achieving that ambition, extending the global reach of our capabilities and providing Philips ultrasound users with a hands-on experience of its Affiniti system in a virtual environment.”

With the LeQuest training modules, users can master the system in an effective way, gain confidence by practicing with realistic simulation scenarios and learn and practice anytime, anywhere. Training modules are available for all models of the Affiniti system (Affiniti 30, 50, 70) with specific versions for each clinical segment (general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and cardiology). The LeQuest training modules for the Philips Ultrasound Affiniti system are currently available in LATAM, France, Benelux and Nordics and more countries will follow soon. For more information visit www.lequest.com/en/philips-affiniti.

The partnership with LeQuest adds to Philips’ strong portfolio of Clinical Education Services in ultrasound. Helping to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is also providing detailed, practical guidance to support clinicians using its ultrasound systems and software for patients affected by COVID-19. Through its Reacts collaborative platform, Philips is expanding its remote clinical collaboration and virtual training offerings across its portfolio.

[1] Since 2017, Philips has owned a minority interest in LeQuest through its Philips Health Technology Venture Fund. For more information, please visit www.ventures.philips.com.