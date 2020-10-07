Philips partners with LeQuest to provide online interactive training in ultrasound

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and LeQuest, a leading provider of online interactive simulation-based training for the use of medical devices [1], today announced a partnership to provide online interactive training for the Philips Ultrasound Affiniti system. As a result, medical staff can train individually at their own convenience without the need for equipment, avoiding the resulting loss of operational time on the system, as well as supporting faster onboarding and increasing confidence through practice with realistic simulation scenarios. Healthcare providers benefit from improved workflow, operational efficiencies and better-trained staff.
The Affiniti system offers healthcare professionals a powerful combination of performance and workflow for quick and efficient diagnosis with low operating cost, providing exceptional image quality across applications such as radiology, obstetrics & gynecology, and cardiology. By providing a flexible training solution to healthcare providers, the partnership supports them to achieve key parts of the quadruple aim: an improved experience for staff and patients, better health outcomes and a lower cost of care.