Philips empowers medical image access for over 5,000 clinicians in the Region of Southern Denmark

“Easy access to medical patient data across complex healthcare systems fosters clinical collaboration and is essential to advance precision diagnosis,” said Calum Cunningham, General Manager of Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics at Philips. “We were able to implement our Enterprise Imaging solution in record time, helping the Region of Southern Denmark to move to the next step of digital maturity, improve collaboration, and ultimately enhance patient care.”

“An important requirement was solid integration with the national image registry in Region Sjælland,” said Jørgen Balle Kristensen, Senior IT Project Manager for the Region of Southern Denmark. “The Philips Vendor-Neutral Archive has an open, standards-based design that’s compatible with images in virtually any clinical format, from any source, so it’s a perfect fit for our integration needs.”

The region decided to partner with Philips to advance its digital transformation towards precision diagnosis. The adoption of Philips Enterprise Imaging solutions has started with implementing the Philips Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and Philips Universal Viewer as part of its strategy to replace the existing systems. These modules provide a single source of archiving and distribution of imaging information that enables viewing of clinical images virtually, anytime anywhere by authorized users via a web browser or mobile device.

Philips Enterprise Imaging solutions combine scalable, modular architecture that integrates with existing systems to deliver data and tools across and beyond the enterprise – from radiology data reporting to enterprise-wide ingestion, distribution and archiving, to full patient and clinical data management. It consolidates multiple specialty workstations into a single, multifunctional workspace that allows radiologists to enhance reporting quality. For more information, visit https://www.philips.com/collaboration.