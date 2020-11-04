Philips expands its home care portfolio for COPD patients with first-of-its-kind non-invasive ventilator

“EFL often goes undetected, meaning patients don’t receive the care they need to improve their disease,” said Eli Diacopoulos, Respiratory Care Business Leader at Philips. “At Philips, we’re committed to identifying these gaps and meeting the challenges that COPD patients face every day. BiPAP A40 EFL aims to revolutionize COPD care solutions. Clinicians can now detect EFL in hypercapnic COPD patients at the point of care, ensure personalized patient treatment at home and monitor care remotely.”
The BiPAP A40 EFL leverages Philips leading connected solution platform to streamline diagnostic work through integration to Philips Alice sleep lab and home diagnostic systems. When prescribed and used in the home, the BiPAP A40 EFL connects to Philips Care Orchestrator cloud-based care management system. By making it easier to analyze and share information [4], this connectivity enables providers to make faster, more informed clinical decisions, and identify and prioritize patients who are in need of therapy intervention to better manage chronic respiratory patient care from hospital to home.
BiPAP A40 EFL is CE marked and initially available for sale in selected countries in Europe [5], with expansion in to additional European markets expected in 2021. This solution is not available in the United States. For more information on Philips Ventilator BiPAP A40 EFL, visit www.philips.com/targetEFL.
[1] ES Suh1, P. P. (2014). Abolition of expiratory flow limitation in severe COPD using auto-titrating CPAP based on the measurement of within-breath airway reactance determined by the forced oscillation technique. ATS Poster, 1.
[2] Aarli, B. B., Calverley, P. M., Jensen, R. L., Dellacà, R., Eagan, T. M., Bakke, P. S., & Hardie, J. A. (2017). The association of tidal EFL with exercise performance, exacerbations, and death in COPD. International journal of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, 12, 2179
[3] Calverley, Dellaca, Non-invasive Screening of Expiratory Flow Limitation in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. European Respiratory and Pulmonary Diseases. 2018;4(suppl. 1):3-6
[4] Key ventilation parameters, alarm data, device performance and patient usage.
[5] France, Italy and the United Kingdom