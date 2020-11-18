Philips commits to supporting the Rijksmuseum for further five years

One of the most successful projects bringing the collection to the attention of a wider audience is ‘Night Watch On Tour’, which allowed several life-size replicas of Rembrandt’s ‘The Night Watch’ painting to be admired last summer at thirty nursing and care homes throughout the Netherlands.

The aim of the initiative was to encourage residents who, due to the coronavirus pandemic, do not currently have the opportunity to participate in cultural outings such as museum visits. Volunteers from Philips made the project possible by acting as museum guides for residents at participating nursing and care homes, telling the story behind the masterpiece and answering questions.

This autumn, ‘Night Watch On Tour’ will also visit hospitals to support care staff. From November 17, 2020, a life-size replica of The Night Watch will be on display in the Onze Lieve Vrouwen Gasthuis (OLVG) hospital in Amsterdam for its staff members. In January, 2021, it will travel to the Princess Maxima Children's Hospital in Utrecht for four weeks, where sick children stay with their parents for long periods of time. Hospitals wishing to participate in ‘Night Watch On Tour’ should contact: nachtwacht@rijksmuseum.nl.

"During this period, Philips’ extension of its long-term collaboration by five years will be indispensable. We are very grateful to Philips for this. Especially now, it is important that the business community embraces culture. Together we are committed to bringing art to people who self-evidently are not able to come to the museum," said Rijksmuseum Managing Director Taco Dibbits.