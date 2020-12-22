Philips, BioIntelliSense and University of Colorado receive U.S. Department of Defense funding for early COVID-19 detection

“The medical-grade BioSticker wearable, combined with advanced diagnostic algorithms, may serve as the basis for identifying pre- and very early symptomatic COVID-19 cases, allow for earlier treatment for infected individuals, as well as reduce the spread of the virus to others,” said James Mault, MD, Founder and CEO of BioIntelliSense.

Dr. Vik Bebarta, the Founder and Director of the CU Center for COMBAT Research and Professor of Emergency Medicine on the CU Anschutz Medical Campus added: “The University of Colorado School of Medicine and the CU Center for COMBAT Research in the Department of Emergency Medicine are excited to be a lead in this effort that will change how we care for our service members in garrison and our civilians in our communities. The COMBAT Center aims to solve the DoD’s toughest clinical challenges, and the pandemic is certainly one example. With this progressive solution, we aim to detect COVID in the pre-symptomatic or early symptomatic phase to reduce the spread and initiate early treatment. This trusted military-academic-industry partnership is our strength, as we optimize military readiness and reduce this COVID burden in our community and with frontline healthcare workers.”

For over 45 years, Philips has worked closely with the DoD and Veterans Affairs (VA), with over 50% of all VA Hospitals or VISNs using Philips imaging solutions and over 35% using Philips critical care systems. Philips is working closely with the DoD, VA and academic partners to drive innovations that can support better care, as well as telehealth technologies that can bring care closer to home for the nation’s veterans.

“To turn the tide on COVID-19, the public and private sectors need to use every available tool in their arsenal, which includes looking at new ways of how we can create solutions for early disease detection,” said Vitor Rocha, Chief Market Leader of Philips North America and member of the Executive Committee. “No one organization will be able to combat COVID-19 alone, but working together, we hope to develop a solution that will allow people to understand if they are in the early stages of illness, and take the appropriate actions to help limit spread and get the treatment they need. This could help give people confidence in getting back to school, work, travel, or just coming together as a family.”

[1] Since 2020, Philips has owned a minority interest in BioIntelliSense.

The views expressed in this news release/article are those of the authors and may not reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Army, Department of Defense, or the U.S. Government.