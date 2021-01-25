Philips and Rennes University Hospital sign 5-year technology, research and innovation partnership to advance patient care

Key elements of the partnership are collaborative research and innovation activities focused on areas that combine Philips’ technological expertise with Rennes University Hospital’s clinical expertise. Co-development projects will focus on several key areas of joint strategic interest – optimized stroke management, robotics for neurological interventions, big data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) for monitoring patients in ICUs, and AI algorithms to support digital pathology. In addition, the hospital will have access to Philips’ in-house expertise and open-innovation ecosystem to foster the creation of French tech start-ups that can translate research into clinical solutions.

“The University Hospital of Rennes is particularly glad to join its forces with Philips in the framework of an original and ambitious partnership, unique in France, offering tremendous opportunities for innovation and co-development of new solutions to shape the future of medicine and patient care,” said Véronique Anatole-Touzet, CEO at Rennes University Hospital. “This collaboration is the result of several years of fruitful collaboration. Thanks to its rich and integrated character, this partnership will be an amazing catalyst for innovation and research for the University Hospital of Rennes.”

Rennes University Hospital, with more than 1,800 beds shared among 4 different sites, is one of the top 10 hospitals in France and a reference center in cardiac and vascular surgery, transplantation, next to other specialisms such as neurosurgery, neuroradiology and robotics. In terms of research and innovation, it has around 200 professionals involved in more than 1,700 research projects shared among 14 research units. Philips and Rennes University Hospital already have multiple collaborations in the field of medical imaging, plus an innovation partnership in digital pathology - the first of its kind in France. Today’s strategic partnership also includes two associate partners of the University Hospital – the University of Rennes 1 and the Saint-Laurent polyclinic.