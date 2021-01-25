Philips and Spanish healthcare group Vithas sign strategic agreement to incorporate Philips’ most advanced technologies into Vithas hospitals and clinics

Vithas' commitment: accredited healthcare quality, personal service and long-term vision.
Vithas' strategic commitment is that all healthcare is endorsed by the standards of the most prestigious international quality accreditation, the Joint Commission International. Only 15 prestigious hospitals in Spain have such accreditation and recognition, and three of them are part of Vithas, in Madrid, Malaga and Granada. Every year Vithas treats more than 5,200,000 patients in its 19 hospitals and 21 Vithas Salud medical centers. The 40 centers are located throughout Spain and include hospitals in Alicante, Almería, Benalmádena, Castellón, Granada, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Lleida, Madrid, Málaga, Seville, Tenerife, Vigo, Valencia and Vitoria-Gasteiz. The 26 Vithas Salud centers are located in Alicante, Elche, El Ejido, Fuengirola, Granada, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Lleida, Madrid, Malaga, Nerja, Pontevedra, Rincón de la Victoria, Sanxenxo, Seville, Torre del Mar, Torremolinos, Vilagarcía de Arousa, and Vitoria-Gasteiz. Additionally, Vithas has more than 300 locations throughout Spain as part of the Vithas Lab laboratories network. Its PlazaSalud24 purchasing center, a benchmark in the sector, serves 39 hospitals, 35 medical centers and 20 dental clinics.
Vithas has a stake in the leading hospital project in the Balearic Islands, the Juaneda Healthcare Network, which has 5 hospitals and a wide network of medical centers throughout the region.
Vithas' commitment to proven quality healthcare and personalized service goes hand in hand with the strong support and long-term vision of Vithas' shareholders: Goodgrower, which controls 80% of the capital, and CriteriaCaixa, with the remaining 20%.
With a growth model based on geographic diversification and sustainability, Vithas plans to continue consolidating its national presence both by opening new centers and through acquisitions and strategic agreements. www.vithas.es