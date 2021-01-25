Philips and Spanish healthcare group Vithas sign strategic agreement to incorporate Philips’ most advanced technologies into Vithas hospitals and clinics

“This new alliance with Philips integrates cutting-edge technology, healthcare excellence, innovation, and research, which are the fundamental pillars on which we support our commitment to always seek the best experience for our patients,” said Dr. Pedro Rico, CEO of Vithas Group. “Furthermore, our professionals will have the most advanced technological solutions at all times, which will reinforce the quality of care and facilitate their research work.”



“We are very excited about the trust placed in Philips and convinced that, through this collaboration agreement, Vithas will have all the technology and innovation necessary to continue achieving the best health results and the best experience for its patients and its healthcare professionals,” said Juan Sanabria, President of Philips Ibérica. “We are proud to become the technological partner and strategic ally of a group as important as Vithas.”