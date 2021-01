Philips integrates 3D ultrasound with innovative software for breakthrough in surveillance of abdominal aortic aneurysms

Philips will debut the AAA Model at the LINC (Leipzig Interventional Course) Summit, Europe’s premiere interventional course for vascular specialists, taking place virtually, Jan. 25-29, 2021. Visit Philips at LINC for more information on Philips AAA model, including live demos, and follow @PhilipsLiveFrom for updates throughout the virtual event. LINC attendees are also invited to attend a Symposium on Aortic Aneurysms, Friday, Jan. 29 at 12:30 PM CET, where clinicians will discuss the highest quality of care in complex EVAR procedure with advanced imaging techniques, from planning to follow-up. Participating in the Symposium is Prof. Henrik Sillesen who will address improving AAA measurement accuracy using innovative Ultrasound 3D volume moderation and xMATRIX.The Philips Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Model is CE marked for sale in Europe and is FDA cleared for sale in the U.S.