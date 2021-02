Philips provides update on composition of its Supervisory Board and proposes reappointment of Marnix van Ginneken as member of its Board of Management

“I consider it a privilege to have served three terms on the Supervisory Board of Philips, ten years of which as Chairman,” said Jeroen van der Veer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Royal Philips. “I will hand over the reins to my successor Feike Sijbesma to lead the Board’s supervisory role as Philips delivers on its purpose of improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation.”Philips’ Supervisory Board will also propose to the AGM the reappointment of Marnix van Ginneken as a member of the Philips Board of Management. Mr. Van Ginneken is Philips’ Chief Legal Officer, and his reappointment is recommended in view of his broad knowledge of Philips and his extensive international corporate governance expertise, as well as the important role he has played in the Executive Committee since 2014.“I am very pleased that Marnix remains available as a member of the Board of Management and as Chief Legal Officer,” said Mr. Van der Veer. “Providing valuable contributions on a wide array of subjects he has been instrumental in, among other things, managing Philips’ legal affairs, intellectual property and government affairs, and guiding execution of Philips’ strategic agenda and improvement of the company’s operational excellence.”“On behalf of the Executive Committee and the Supervisory Board, I would like to express my deep gratitude to Jeroen van der Veer for his invaluable advice and partnership during Philips’ transformation into a health technology leader,” said Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips. “I am also very grateful for the long-term counsel of Christine Poon during this important time, and would like to thank Orit Gadiesh for her much-valued support serving on the board. At the same time, we are pleased that Indra Nooyi and Chua Sock Koong are available to join as new members. As recognized global business leaders with deep expertise in areas ranging from sustainability to digitalization, their experience will be highly valuable as we progress on our journey to lead the transformation of healthcare with integrated solutions. We are also pleased to welcome Feike Sijbesma in his new role as Chairman. I look forward to continuing our mission to grow Philips together, aiming to improve the lives of 2 billion people a year by 2025.”More information about the 2021 AGM will be published in due course. Additional information about the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board can be found here