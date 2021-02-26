Philips again recognized as a Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator

“Our global R&D program and strong intellectual property portfolio continue to fuel our ability to truly impact global health challenges through innovation,” said Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips. “I am very pleased that we have again been named as a Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator, for the 8th consecutive year. This is another much-valued recognition of our ability to create breakthrough innovations that improve people's health and well-being.”



Philips’ EUR 1.9 billion R&D program has resulted in the introduction of many successful recent innovations, including:

major extensions to Philips’ industry-leading Azurion image-guided therapy platform, comprising a new range of configurations to innovate procedures in a broad range of therapeutic areas, and further integration between imaging and diagnostic devices

a vendor-neutral, multimodality Radiology Operations Command Center to enable real-time, remote collaboration between technologists, radiologists, and imaging teams across multiple sites

several new monitoring solutions for Intensive Care Units (ICUs), general wards and patients’ homes that feature remote monitoring capabilities and advanced analytics, including the IntelliVue Patient Monitors MX750/MX850 for the ICU, and Biosensor BX100 for detecting early patient deterioration on general wards

the Philips Shaver S7000, an AI-powered shaver with SkinIQ technology senses, guides and adapts to men's skin and facial hair to improve shaving efficiency and skin comfort. When connected to the Philips GroomTribe app, it provides a personal shave plan based on individual shaving technique.



The ‘Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators 2021’ come from three continents and 14 countries/regions. The report and a full list of the Top 100 organizations can be found here.



[1] To compile its ‘Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators’ list, Clarivate tracks innovation based on four indicators: 1. Volume: A volume threshold of 100 granted inventions in the past five years and more than 500 filed in total over any time period. 2. Influence: Patented ideas' level of influence based on the number of external citations an organization's inventions has received in the past five years -- references made to an organization's patents during the application and examination process from patents later registered by someone else. 3. Success: The level of success in getting patent protection applications issued by the patent offices of the world in the same five-year window. 4. Globalization: The level of investment in an organization's patent applications, to determine the footprint of commercialization and patent application investment, measured by filing activity level in Europe, Japan, Mainland China and the United States, jurisdictions that speak to significant cost.