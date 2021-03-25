Philips to sell its Domestic Appliances business to global investment firm Hillhouse Capital

The Domestic Appliances business, which will remain headquartered in the Netherlands, is active in more than 100 countries, and has a global innovation, manufacturing, and commercial footprint. Its successful products include the Airfryer, Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with LatteGo, Perfect Care Elite steam generator, Air Purifier and SpeedPro Max vacuum cleaner. The business employs approximately 7,000 employees globally.



“I am convinced that together with Hillhouse Capital’s deep e-commerce, supply chain and digital expertise, we will be in a great position to continue bringing meaningful innovations to the consumer’s homes,” said Henk de Jong, CEO of Philips Domestic Appliances. “Based on our market leading product portfolio, broad customer and consumer base and R&D capabilities, we are keen to keep supporting families and individuals to lead healthier and happier lives. We look forward to working with Hillhouse to capture additional growth opportunities.”

Click here for the transcript of the introduction by Philips CEO Frans van Houten at a media briefing.