Philips to sell its Domestic Appliances business to global investment firm Hillhouse Capital

“I am pleased that in Hillhouse Capital we have found a new home for the Domestic Appliances business to further expand on its market leadership, strong brand and pipeline of new innovations,” said Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips. “This transaction concludes our major divestments. Going forward, our focus is on extending our leadership in health technology and continuing our transformation into a solutions company supporting professional healthcare customers achieve the Quadruple Aim and consumers with their personal health.”
Philips is a leading provider of integrated solutions to improve people's health and well-being and optimize care provider productivity across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment, and home care. Philips’ EUR 3.2 billion Personal Health businesses play an important role in the company’s integrated health continuum approach through consumer-driven product and solutions innovation in areas such as oral healthcare, personal care, and mother & child care.