Philips partners with Orbita to develop conversational voice and chatbot applications to complement its telehealth solutions

Orbita is a not only a leader and innovator in voice and chat-powered virtual assistants that deliver the human touch needed in healthcare, but also a company that can keep up with the rapid pace of telehealth innovation that Philips is determined to pursue.
Henk van Houten
Chief Technology Officer and Head of Philips Research
Orbita's award-winning, HIPAA-compliant conversational AI platform powers voice and chat solutions for healthcare and life sciences organizations that improve patient engagement, increase clinical efficiency, and improve outcomes. Customers include innovative organizations like Mass General Brigham, Mayo Clinic, Amwell, Yale New Haven Hospital, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, University of Chicago Medicine, and a portfolio of pharmaceutical clients. Partners include Cognizant, Deloitte, Pariveda, and ServiceNow. Find us at orbita.ai, contact us at hello@orbita.ai.