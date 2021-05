Philips introduces the new Spectral Computed Tomography 7500 system, providing spectral information for every patient and every scan

“With such great human and financial costs due to misdiagnosis, Spectral CT 7500 sets a new standard of care where image quality, dose and workflow come together to deliver valuable clinical insights. This latest intelligent system helps to bring clarity to defining moments in healthcare by delivering on certainty, simplicity and reliability in every clinical area from cardiac care, to emergency radiology, diagnostic oncology, intervention and radiation oncology,” said Kees Wesdorp , Chief Business Leader of Precision Diagnosis at Philips. “Our detector-based spectral technology ensures spectral data is always available and is seamlessly integrated into current workflows, meaning scans are fast, and clinicians are able to send patients the right treatment pathway with a more confident diagnosis.”Spectral CT has demonstrated a higher sensitivity in detecting malignant findings and has improved readings of incidental findings [5] [6]. With Philips spectral detector CT, photons add more value by helping salvage sub-optimal injection scans without the need to re-scan the patients, shortening the time to diagnosis.“We rely on CT scans to provide us valuable insights. But conventional CT scanners are limited and can only show us where things are located – like lesions, cysts, bleeds, fractures and more. Philips spectral detector-based systems help to characterize what the finding is, not just where it is, providing us greater confidence in diagnoses,” said Dr. Finn Rasmussen, Associate Professor, Consultant Radiologist, MD, DMSc at Aarhus University. “We have seen significant reductions in rescans and follow-ups by adopting spectral into our workflow for faster and more accurate diagnosis [7].”