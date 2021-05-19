Philips introduces the new Spectral Computed Tomography 7500 system, providing spectral information for every patient and every scan

Human and financial cost of misdiagnosis

Missed and delayed diagnoses contribute to roughly 10% of patient deaths annually [1], while an estimated 10-20% of all medical diagnoses are inaccurate [2]. The financial costs resulting from unnecessary, suboptimal and repeat imaging costs as much as $12 Billion USD annually [3]. The new Spectral CT 7500 was designed for first-time-right diagnosis and has demonstrated a 34% reduction in time to diagnosis, a 25% reduction in repeat scans and a 30% reduction in follow-up scans [4].