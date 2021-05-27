Philips to provide Spanish Viamed hospital group with advanced diagnostic imaging solutions

We are very proud of the trust placed in us for renewing and procuring Viamed’s diagnostic imaging solutions.
Juan Sanabria
General Manager of Philips Ibérica
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 17.3 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.
Viamed Salud is one of Spain’s leading hospital groups, with 11 hospitals and 15 healthcare centers in the Andalusia, Aragon, Catalonia, La Rioja, Murcia and Madrid regions. Its objective is to provide the population of these regions with added value in terms of health and always meet the highest standards of quality for its patients.
The group includes 2,300 healthcare professionals, highly qualified and specialized in the treatment of various pathologies and dedicated to prioritizing human-centered personalized treatment for patients. Viamed’s hospital facilities are characterized by modern equipment and the latest medical-surgical technology, and by a policy of respect and environmental sustainability.