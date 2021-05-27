Philips to provide Spanish Viamed hospital group with advanced diagnostic imaging solutions

Viamed Salud is one of Spain’s leading hospital groups, with 11 hospitals and 15 healthcare centers in the Andalusia, Aragon, Catalonia, La Rioja, Murcia and Madrid regions. Its objective is to provide the population of these regions with added value in terms of health and always meet the highest standards of quality for its patients.



The group includes 2,300 healthcare professionals, highly qualified and specialized in the treatment of various pathologies and dedicated to prioritizing human-centered personalized treatment for patients. Viamed’s hospital facilities are characterized by modern equipment and the latest medical-surgical technology, and by a policy of respect and environmental sustainability.