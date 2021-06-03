Two-year data from the TOBA II BTK clinical trial demonstrate durability of dissection repair below the knee with the Philips Tack Endovascular System

The two-year TOBA II BTK data also show sustained improvement in patients’ quality of life. In a patient questionnaire that assesses activity, pain and overall health, patients report having more control of their health and increased improvement in mobility.

“This new data further demonstrates the value of the Tack Endovascular System for repairing dissections and optimizing post-angioplasty outcomes in a challenging patient population,” said Chris Landon, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Image Guided Therapy Devices at Philips. “Dissection repair following balloon angioplasty has a positive, long-term value for both clinicians and patients alike. The implant is an important part of our complete procedural solutions to improve existing procedures and expand treatment options for PAD and CLI patients.”

The Tack Endovascular System is a first-of-its kind dissection repair device that is purpose-built to provide precision treatment of peripheral arterial dissections following balloon angioplasty in either above- or below-the-knee therapeutic interventions. The minimal-metal implant is designed to minimize vessel inflammation, promote healing, improve outcomes, preserve future treatment options for PAD and CLI patients and – ultimately – limbs. The Tack Endovascular System (4F) is the only vascular implant to receive U.S. Food and Drug (FDA) pre-market approval for BTK interventions, and TOBA II BTK is the first BTK investigational device exemption (IDE) study to enroll 100% dissected vessels.

The Tack Endovascular System is the most recent addition to Philips’ market-leading peripheral vascular portfolio, which includes advanced interventional imaging systems for precision guidance including Vascular Suite on its Image Guided Therapy System – Azurion; intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) catheters to assess the location of the disease and lesion morphology and guide and confirm the treatment; peripheral atherectomy devices to remove blockages; and peripheral therapy devices, such as Philips’ drug-coated balloon – Stellarex – to treat lesions.

The Tack Endovascular System is currently available for sale in the U.S. and some EU countries. Further information, including safety information, is available here.