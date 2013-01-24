Home
Global report

Healthcare leaders look beyond the crisis

 

The Future Health Index 2021 global report explores how healthcare leaders

are meeting today's demands and building a resilient future.
Future Health Index 2021 is the largest survey of its kind analyzing almost 3,000 healthcare leaders in 14 countries.

Global report

Global highlights

Healthcare leaders are positive about the future

 

Healthcare leaders are confident in the ability of their hospital/healthcare facility and their country's healthcare system to deliver quality care three years from now:
Hospital/healthcare facility
Healthcare system
A three-step approach to digital transformation

Building a lasting digital health legacy through telehealth investment
prioritize investment in telehealth today
Prioritizing AI as a key area for future investment
Leveraging the benefits of strategic partnerships and collaborations
prioritize strategic partnerships and collaborations to implement digital health technologies

A groundbreaking push toward sustainability

 

Healthcare leaders expect sustainability to become one of their top priorities three years from now.
Download the global report (1.26MB)
While we can't be sure what the next few years hold, what shines forth from this report is that healthcare leaders are committed to building healthcare systems that are sustainable, adaptable and - above all - resilient.


Jan Kimpen, Chief Medical Officer at Philips

A vision of sustainable and patient-centered healthcare, enabled by smart technology

 

Leaders are prioritizing these areas to ensure they are ready to deliver quality healthcare in a post-pandemic world:
Foundational technologies, including telehealth, to speed up digital transformation
Transformational technologies like AI to improve operational efficiency and diagnostics
Sustainability and environmental sourcing for a future-proof healthcare system
Strategic partnerships to foster innovation

The Future Health Index is commissioned by Philips.

The Future Health Index 2021 report examines the experiences of almost 3,000 healthcare leaders and their expectations for the future. The research for the Future Health Index 2021 report was conducted in 14 countries (Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa and the United States). The study combines a quantitative survey and qualitative interviews conducted from December 2020 - March 2021.
For the full methodology click here.