Philips Lumify with Reacts links specialists around the globe with physicians in Rwanda

Asset published on September 19, 2019
Philips teams up with PURE on pioneering tele-ultrasound program.

Diagnosis & Treatment Telehealth

Philips teams up with PURE on pioneering tele-ultrasound program linking specialists around the globe with physicians in Rwanda

