Home
Home
All news
Press
Back
Press
Press releases
Regulatory news
Signify IPO and ABB’s
Media library
Media contacts
Perspectives
Future Health Index
Back
Future Health Index
Overview
All Stories
Reports
Value Measure tool
Research methodology
About
Case studies
Events
Back
Events
ECR 2021
CES 2021
RSNA 2020
IFA 2020
HIMSS 2020
ESC 2019
Investor relations
About Philips
Back
About Philips
Company profile
News center
Investor Relations
Careers
Innovation
Sustainability
Philips Foundation
support search icon
Search terms
News center | Global
Back to results
Philips Lumify with Reacts links specialists around the globe with physicians in Rwanda
Asset published on September 19, 2019
Select your preferred file
Large
Medium
Small
Download
Copy download link
Description
Philips teams up with PURE on pioneering tele-ultrasound program.
Topics
Diagnosis & Treatment
Telehealth
Related articles
Philips teams up with PURE on pioneering tele-ultrasound program linking specialists around the globe with physicians in Rwanda
Related assets
March 04, 2021
Philips Digital Radiography and Fluoroscopy system (CombiDiagnost R90) in use
Radiology
Images
March 04, 2021
Philips Digital Radiography and Fluoroscopy system (CombiDiagnost R90)
Radiology
Images
March 04, 2021
Philips Incisive CT in use with patient
Radiology
Images
March 04, 2021
Philips Incisive CT in use by tech operator
Radiology
Images
Hide
Show
Compare now
Select to compare
Selected products (
0
/3)
Cancel
Compare products
Add product
Add product
Add product
Add product
Remove