Driving digital and technological innovation across the health continuum
At Philips, we believe digital and technological innovation along the health continuum is key to expanding access to care and achieving UHC.
Our digital and technological innovations help consumers play a more active role in the management of their own health and optimize care delivery across the continuum. They also reach patients in rural and other underserved communities, providing, for example, primary care solutions, self-diagnosis, and tele-consults.
Developing new business models and financing solutions
For locally relevant innovations to take off and scale, we recognize the need for new business models that bring together donors and impact investors, governments, NGOs and the private sector.
In light of the increasing costs of healthcare, at Philips, we work with governments and other stakeholders to make healthcare ready for private investment and build on domestic resource mobilization. We also collaborate with third-party financial institutions to structure and provide financial models, such as the technology-as-a-service model or the performance-based incentive program, and Philips Capital provides and facilitates flexible financing solutions to hospitals and healthcare networks.
Building strong partnerships within an ecosystem of collaboration
A committed ecosystem of strong collaborators is key to addressing the complex challenges in expanding access to care.
Our approach is to collaborate with various stakeholders – from local communities, governments, NGOs, international organizations, UN bodies and academic institutions to private sector companies and impact investors, and development and commercial banks. This makes it possible to strengthen healthcare systems, sharing risks and benefits along the way. Additionally, we are actively involved in various platforms driving the UHC agenda for fostering developments in primary healthcare, such as the UHC2030 Private Sector Constituency, Human Capital Project, Every Woman Every Child, the SDG Partnership Platform Kenya and the Digital Connected Care Coalition.