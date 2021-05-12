Home
Expanding access to care

    The path to universal health coverage


    In 2015, all United Nations (UN) member states committed to achieving universal health coverage (UHC) by 2030. In support of this goal, we have committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals 3 (Ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all at all ages) and 17 (Revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development).

     

    We are committed to enabling financially sustainable care, e.g. by helping to drive value-based healthcare, as well as expanding access to care for the underserved, e.g. by means of locally relevant innovations and the further roll-out of our Community Life Centers.

     

    Our goal is to improve the lives of 2.5 billion billion people a year by 2030. Within this goal, we have committed to improving access to care in underserved communities for 400 million people a year by 2030.
    Frans van Houten, CEO Philips
    “COVID-19 has intensified the urgent need to expand access to care for all. This will take the public, private and non-profit sectors working together like never before.”

    Our view

     

    The drive for affordable and effective healthcare delivery is fueling a shift from fee- to value-based care – a system that aims to expand access to care and improve patient outcomes at lower cost.

     

    We believe technology is foundational to value-based care, whether it be an informatics infrastructure that allows us to actually measure value by systematically tracking outcomes and costs, or telehealth platforms that bring care closer to the patient, wherever they reside.

    Our goal is to help care providers realize the full potential of the Quadruple Aim – an improved patient experience, better health outcomes, an improved staff experience and lower cost of care – by connecting people, data and technology.


    But digital and technological innovation on its own will not be enough to achieve UHC by 2030. It will also take responsible leadership, a collaborative approach, new business models and financing solutions, underpinned by strong primary care systems and high-quality health services.

    To make meaningful progress in our pursuit of expanding access to care, we start by listening to the needs on the ground. We do this with the support of global and local teams and partners that gather quantitative and qualitative insights.

    How we are expanding access to care

     

    We are helping to expand access to affordable, quality care by:

    • driving digital and technological innovation along the health continuum
    • developing new business models and financing solutions
    • building strong partnerships within an ecosystem of collaboration. 

     
    Driving digital and technological innovation across the health continuum

    At Philips, we believe digital and technological innovation along the health continuum is key to expanding access to care and achieving UHC.

     

    Our digital and technological innovations help consumers play a more active role in the management of their own health and optimize care delivery across the continuum. They also reach patients in rural and other underserved communities, providing, for example, primary care solutions, self-diagnosis, and tele-consults.

     

    Developing new business models and financing solutions

    For locally relevant innovations to take off and scale, we recognize the need for new business models that bring together donors and impact investors, governments, NGOs and the private sector.

     

    In light of the increasing costs of healthcare, at Philips, we work with governments and other stakeholders to make healthcare ready for private investment and build on domestic resource mobilization. We also collaborate with third-party financial institutions to structure and provide financial models, such as the technology-as-a-service model or the performance-based incentive program, and Philips Capital provides and facilitates flexible financing solutions to hospitals and healthcare networks.

     

    Building strong partnerships within an ecosystem of collaboration

    A committed ecosystem of strong collaborators is key to addressing the complex challenges in expanding access to care.

     

    Our approach is to collaborate with various stakeholders – from local communities, governments, NGOs, international organizations, UN bodies and academic institutions to private sector companies and impact investors, and development and commercial banks. This makes it possible to strengthen healthcare systems, sharing risks and benefits along the way. Additionally, we are actively involved in various platforms driving the UHC agenda for fostering developments in primary healthcare, such as the UHC2030 Private Sector Constituency, Human Capital Project, Every Woman Every Child, the SDG Partnership Platform Kenya and the Digital Connected Care Coalition.
    Philips Foundation

     

    The Philips Foundation is a registered charity that was established in July 2014 as the central platform for Philips’ CSR activities. Its mission is to reduce healthcare inequality by providing access to quality healthcare for disadvantaged communities.
    Amref Makueni

    In the spotlight

     

    In Africa, Philips is collaborating with key stakeholders to expand access to care, helping to pave the way towards universal health coverage (UHC) by 2030.
