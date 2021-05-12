

In 2015, all United Nations (UN) member states committed to achieving universal health coverage (UHC) by 2030. In support of this goal, we have committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals 3 (Ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all at all ages) and 17 (Revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development).

We are committed to enabling financially sustainable care, e.g. by helping to drive value-based healthcare, as well as expanding access to care for the underserved, e.g. by means of locally relevant innovations and the further roll-out of our Community Life Centers.

Our goal is to improve the lives of 2.5 billion billion people a year by 2030. Within this goal, we have committed to improving access to care in underserved communities for 400 million people a year by 2030.