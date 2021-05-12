We drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation through our EcoDesign process. This includes life-cycle assessment to determine the environmental impact at each stage of a product's life from raw material extraction through materials processing, manufacture, distribution, use, repair and maintenance, and disposal or recycling.
The EcoDesign process led Philips to define five key Green Focal Areas for improved environmental performance:
Philips Green Products offer a significant environmental improvement in one or more Green Focal Areas: Energy, Packaging, Substances, Weight & Materials, Circularity. This is done either by meeting product-specific eco-performance requirements and/or being rewarded with a recognized eco-performance label.
You can recognize a Philips Green Product by the Green Product mark, which is used on all eco passports and Environmental Product Declarations for Green Products. Our Green Product process is subject to external third-party auditor assurance from EY (previous years KPMG).
For a representative PowerTouch Shaver, the two most impacting phases of the product's life cycle are the use phase (due to the use of gel and cleaning of the device) and the production phase (including materials). The contribution of the different phases to the product's total environmental impact is shown on the following ‘ecoprofile’ graph. The packaging, transport, and end-of-life phases represent respectively around 1% of the total environmental impact.
The ReCiPe methodology and the Netherlands’ environmental cost indicator* were used to assess and calculate the environmental impacts of the product.
The LCA is based on a 7-year scenario in which an user buys one body and 3 to 4 spare head/cutter sets.
In this calculation, it is assumed that the end user has daily shaving sessions using gel and cleans the device once a week with 32°C water.
*The environmental costs, also called “hidden” costs, are the environmental costs associated with a product’s manufacture, use, and disposal (based on the cost of preventive measures that should be taken to prevent the environmental impacts).