Our contribution to Health and well-being for all (SDG 3)



We are committed to enabling financially sustainable care, e.g. by helping to drive value-based healthcare, enhance the patient experience and improve the work life of care providers, as well as extending access to care for the underserved, e.g. by means of locally relevant innovations and the further roll-out of our Community Life Centers.



Our contribution to Sustainable consumption and production (SDG 12) and Climate action (SDG 13)



We are committed to the sustainable use of materials, e.g. through our Green portfolio and Circular product and service design, and to the sustainable use of energy by becoming carbon-neutral in our operations, e.g. by reducing emissions and increasing energy efficiency.