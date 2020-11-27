Home
Sustainability
approach

Finding sustainable solutions to social and environmental challenges

    Healthy people, Sustainable planet

     
    Global challenges


    Philips recognizes the significant challenges societies around the world are facing.

     


    Our contribution to Health and well-being for all (SDG 3)
     

    We are committed to enabling financially sustainable care, e.g. by helping to drive value-based healthcare, enhance the patient experience and improve the work life of care providers, as well as extending access to care for the underserved, e.g. by means of locally relevant innovations and the further roll-out of our Community Life Centers.
     

    Our contribution to Sustainable consumption and production (SDG 12) and Climate action (SDG 13)
     

    We are committed to the sustainable use of materials, e.g. through our Green portfolio and Circular product and service design, and to the sustainable use of energy by becoming carbon-neutral in our operations, e.g. by reducing emissions and increasing energy efficiency.

    WWF Living Planet Report


    In developing our approach, we adopted the WWF Living Planet Report. This report looks into the United Nations Human Development Index (HDI) as well as the ecological footprint of each nation on this planet.
    The circles in the graph represent the countries of our world, plotted against the HDI on the horizontal axis. The UN Human Development Index is a measure of a country’s achievements based on economic, health and social indicators.
     

    The vertical axis represents the resources a country consumes per capita. If all countries are to continue developing with the current rate of resource consumption, we will face the challenge of resource scarcity. Our model outlines Earth’s finite amount of natural resources and the need for smarter solutions to meeting human needs.
     

    As the graph shows, most developed countries have a high ecological footprint (vertical axis) but there is still a large portion of the world’s population who are in need of further development (horizontal axis).

    Our ambitious targets for 2025

    Underserved healthcare communities icon

    Health and well-being for all

    • We improve the health and well-being of 2 billion people per year through meaningful innovation
    • As part of this, we enable access to care for 300 million people in underserved communities
       
    Supplier sustainability

    Partnerships

    • We team up with our partners to deliver sustainable value and drive global change
    • We improve the lives of 1 million workers in our supply chain and reduce its environmental footprint
    Sustainable use of materials icon

    Circular economy

    • We generate 25% of our revenue from circular products, services and solutions
    • We offer a trade-in on all professional medical equipment, and take care of responsible repurposing**
    • We embed circular practices at our sites* and put zero waste to landfill

    Underserved healthcare communities icon

    Enablers

     

    • We design 100% of our products and services in line with EcoDesign requirements, with ‘Eco-Heroes’ accounting for 25% of revenues
    • We embed sustainable practices in our ways of working, as defined by the Philips Business System
    Sustainable use of energy

    Climate action

    • We reduce our CO2 emissions in line with a 1.5 °C global warming scenario, for example by further improving the energy efficiency of our products during the customer use phase
    • We source 100% of our electricity and over 75% of our total energy consumption from renewable sources

    * either refurbished at Philips, or locally recycled in line with Philips policies

     

    ** including non-manufacturing sites, such as large offices, warehouses and R&D facilities

    biodiversity pcard

    Healthy ecosystems for healthy lives


    As a company working towards a healthier, more sustainable world, we fully realize how important it is to have healthy ecosystems and a rich biodiversity. We strive to minimize any negative impacts from our activities and actively promote restoration projects.
    Supplier sustainability

    Supplier sustainability


    At Philips, we want to work with suppliers who share our commitment to sustainability.

     

    We want to make a difference through sustainable supply management and responsible sourcing. This is more than simply managing compliance: it is about working together with our supply partners to have a positive and lasting impact.

    Long-standing commitment to sustainability

    Long-standing commitment to sustainability


    Our heritage in sustainability stretches all the way back to our founding fathers. Since our foundation nearly 130 years ago, Philips has committed to sustainable business. Early on, we saw the importance of schools, houses as well as sports clubs and training for the benefit of employees and the communities they live in. We have focused on environmental sustainability since the 1970s by continuously looking for ways to improve our operations, products and supply chains. And we have now taken the next step: reinforcing our commitments with a fully integrated approach to doing business responsibly and sustainably.
