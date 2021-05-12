

To guide our efforts and measure our progress, we take a two-dimensional approach – social and ecological – to improving people’s lives.



Products or solutions from our portfolio that directly support the curative or preventive side of people’s health determine the contribution to the social dimension. This is also our contribution to UN Sustainable Development Goal 3 (“to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages”).



The contribution to the ecological dimension is determined by means of our steadily growing Green Products and Solutions portfolio, such as the energy-efficient products in our Personal Health businesses. This is our contribution to Sustainable Development Goal 12 (“to ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns”).



Finally, our climate action program contributes to SDG 13 ("take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts").



In line with the Sustainable Development Goals’ time horizon, we aim to achieve our 2.5 billion Lives Improved goal by 2030 (2019: 1.64 billion lives improved)



Click here for the latest Lives Improved numbers.