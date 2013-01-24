Chemicals management

Philips maintains a Regulated Substances List (RSL) for products which includes substances:
The Regulated Substances List (RSL) is part of the Philips Terms of Reference for suppliers. All suppliers are required to comply with the RSL.
The RSL is updated regularly to ensure it captures the latest requirements and concerns, and includes the substances listed in BOMcheck. Philips and a number of other large electronics companies developed BOMcheck as an industry platform that standardizes the way in which companies collect chemical composition information from their supplier. Philips also asks its suppliers to provide compliance declarations to the RSL via BOMcheck. The list of restricted substances is available for download at the right side of this page.
The RSL contains a number of substances that Philips wants to phase out from a precautionary point of view, despite the fact that there is no regulation yet requiring Philips to do so. Below are some examples of substances voluntarily phased out.
Polyvinyl chloride and brominated flame retardants
Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is a polymer with properties that make it suitable for many applications. Brominated flame retardants (BFR) are widely used in electronic products as a means of reducing the flammability of the product. There are potential environmental side effects of both PVC and BFR due to unsafe recycling and disposal causing widespread concern.
Therefore, Philips banned PVC from product packaging in the mid-1990s. In 1998, Philips began proactively restricting the use of flame retardants polybrominated biphenyls (PBBs) and polybrominatedbiphenyl ethers (PBDEs) in many product categories, anticipating the EU RoHS legislation.
In 2008 Philips made a public commitment to phase out the use of PVC and BFR in consumer products, starting with a number of pilot projects to replace these substances. In 2010, Philips launched the first PVC and BFR free 42” Econova LED-TV (42PFL6805) awarded by EISA. In 2010, Philips also lauched a more comprehensive PVC/BFR free policy, committing Philips phasing out these substances in new consumer products placed on the market after January 2011. This has already led to a large number of PVC/BFR free Oral Healthcare, vacuum cleaner, and shaver products.
The electronics industry relies on the use of PVC and BFR containing plastics. Sometimes their use is mandated by technical, safety or regulatory standards. Despite these challenges, Philips remains committed to its ambitious roadmaps to make PVC and BFR free consumer products across the entire portfolio of electronics devices.
Phthalates and antimony
Philips is also phasing out the use of phthalates and antimony compounds in consumer products. Phthalates are used as plasticizers in PVC and antimony trioxide is used as a synergistic flame retardant. The phase out of PVC and BFR will contribute to the phase out of phthalates and antimony trioxide.
Arsenic and antimony in glass
Philips has restricted the use of arsenic and antimony in lamp glass from 2008 onwards.
Beryllium
Where technologically feasible, Philips has restricted the use of beryllium in our products.
Chemical used in Production
The production and use of chemical substances are increasingly controlled by global regulations due to health, safety and environmental concerns. Although legal obligations may vary from country to country, Philips assumes responsibility to comply with all legal requirements and responsible management of chemical substances. Philips is committed to reduce the use and emission of substances that are classified as hazardous by striving to use alternative substances and processes as well as best available technologies, where possible. Philips has established documented procedure(s) regarding the presence, introduction and use of substances in our manufacturing processes and has created a Classified Substance List (CSL) reference tool. The CLS contains those chemical substances that shall not be used withinPhilips manufacturing processes or shall be limited, monitored and/or reported at Philips.
The Classified Substance List is compiled from the following lists as appropriate for production activities:
1. REACH Annex XIV (the “Authorization List”),
2. REACH Candidate List of Substances of Very High Concern,
3. REACH Annex XVII (Substances restricted on marketing and use),
4. Regulation (EC) No 1272/2008 of 16 December 2008 on Classification, Labeling and Packaging of substances and mixtures (CLP table 3.1),
5. Guidelines for the Identification of PCBs and Materials containing PCBs,
6. The PBT (Persistent bio-accumulative toxic chemical) List,
7. PAH (Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons) list,
8. POP (Persistent organic pollutants) list, and
9. Handbook for the Montreal Protocol on Substances that deplete the Ozone layer-7th Ed (2006)
The CSL is reviewed and updated annually.