We have defined clear policies to help our suppliers meet the required standards in terms of sustainability
Supplier Sustainability Policies
Top 50 Suppliers disclosed
This list is our top 50 suppliers of Royal Philips, covering Philips HealthTech Public listed suppliers excluding Philips Lighting and Philips Brand Licensees, providing materials, components and/or products in 2016.
Supplier Sustainability Declaration
The declaration sets out the standards and behaviors we require from our suppliers – and their suppliers – to improve conditions for workers and promote a cleaner environment for local communities.
All suppliers and brand licensees must ensure that all products or parts and product packaging delivered to Philips, as well as some manufacturing processes used to make Philips parts and brand license products, comply with the applicable requirements in this list.
The Philips Global Environmental Policy is a core operating element for the operations of the entire Philips organization. This living document is regularly reviewed and updated to ensure it meets the needs of our stakeholders and the environment.