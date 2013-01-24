Substances Management



Regulated Substance List

Guided by the precautionary principle, and as part of our chemicals management, Philips requires all suppliers to comply with substance requirements in the Regulated Substance List (RSL). This listing of chemical substances brings together all the legal, industry, and volunt­­­ary requirements to which Philips is committed with regard to the chemical substances contained in our products. Compliance with the RSL is an integral part of any commercial agreement between Philips and its suppliers.



The RSL is updated regularly to ensure it captures the latest requirements and concerns. It includes substances banned or required to be monitored by law. It also contains a number of substances that Philips voluntarily wants to phase out or monitor from a precautionary point of view. The substances that are voluntarily phased out by Philips include, for example, polyvinyl chloride and brominated flame retardants, phthalates and antimony, phthalates and antimony in glass, and beryllium.

The RSL applies to all products, parts, and packaging materials used to produce Philips’ products and is part of Philips global policy. Where there is a difference between the Philips requirements and the local regulatory requirements, the most protective for health, safety and environment applies. Additional specific Philips or legal requirements may apply to certain product categories or applications, such as materials that come in contact with food, biocides or materials treated with biocides or products to be used for patients, babies or little children, chemical based products and cosmetics.

BOMcheck

Philips collects compliance data in accordance with the RSL at part level for every product and product-packaging by BOMcheck. The BOMcheck is a web-based declaration and regulatory compliance system designed specifically to enable suppliers to provide declarations for RoHS, REACH, and any other substance legislation through detailed substances reports. It provides an industry platform that standardizes the way in which companies collect chemical composition information from suppliers.

BOMcheck allows suppliers to provide Full Material Declaration (FMD). By making an FMD, suppliers can upload the total chemical composition of their articles only once (unless the formulation of supplied articles changes), and BOMcheck will then automatically update a company’s compliance status every time regulatory changes are introduced.



The RSL is aligned with the substances included in the BOMcheck system. Philips requires its suppliers to provide compliance declarations to the RSL via BOMcheck and recommends its brand license partners to use BOMcheck