Philips General Trademark Use Guidelines

These Guidelines are meant to assist you in the proper use of our name, trademarks and brand assets to preserve and protect our brand integrity. In addition to these Guidelines, specific terms and conditions may apply for use of a specific Philips Trademark or Philips Brand Asset.
Compatibility reference: You may communicate in your offering that your product or solution is “compatible with” or “works with” a Philips product or solution.
You may refer to Philips in textual references about Philips products and solutions, product endorsements, or to indicate that your product is compatible with a Philips product or solution. When referring to Philips, please provide accurate information concerning your relationship with Philips. The reference to Philips must be in the same font and style as the rest of the text (e.g.. not capitalized).
Compatibility reference:
You may communicate in your offering that your product or solution is “compatible with” or “works with” a Philips product or solution.
Any business partner of Philips, (subsequent) reseller or other authorized third party should clearly present itself using its own trading style in communications both offline and online (e.g.: on its website, e-commerce and social media channels) and clearly present its connection with Philips to the public. A business partner, (subsequent) reseller or authorized other third party should apply the Philips Trademarks or the Philips Brand Assets in a proportional manner in its communications. In general, business partners, (subsequent) resellers and other authorized third parties may not mislead or confuse the public about their affiliation with Philips or any endorsement or sponsorship by Philips. The guidance below specifies what is and what is not allowed when using the Philips Trademarks or Philips Brand Assets. Proper use the Philips Trademarks means at least, the following: Do’s Don’ts
The Philips Trademarks and Philips Brand Assets may only be used with explicit written authorization from Philips.
Any business partner of Philips, (subsequent) reseller or other authorized third party should clearly present itself using its own trading style in communications both offline and online (e.g.: on its website, e-commerce and social media channels) and clearly present its connection with Philips to the public. A business partner, (subsequent) reseller or authorized other third party should apply the Philips Trademarks or the Philips Brand Assets in a proportional manner in its communications. In general, business partners, (subsequent) resellers and other authorized third parties may not mislead or confuse the public about their affiliation with Philips or any endorsement or sponsorship by Philips.
The guidance below specifies what is and what is not allowed when using the Philips Trademarks or Philips Brand Assets.
Proper use the Philips Trademarks means at least, the following:
Do’s
Don’ts
For a business partner of Philips, the partner agreement will provide specific provisions regarding the use of the Philips Trademarks and Philips Brand Assets, e.g.: for use of a specific Philips Partner logo. For further support, please check the guidance in this page or reach out to your business contact.
Licensees may issue LoAs only to resellers for the product categories and territories specified in the Trademark License Agreement. Consistence with commercial agreements LoAs may only be issued to resellers with whom Licensee has a commercial agreement and who have been carefully selected with proper due diligence. The commercial agreement must require reseller to use the Trademarks in accordance with the requirements below and Licensee will be responsible for monitoring such use. Validity period of LoAs LoAs may be issued for a maximum period of 12 months, not exceeding the duration of the reseller agreement, nor beyond the expiry date of the Trademark License Agreement. Content and format LoA layout, format and language may be adjusted based on specific requirements from the commercial platforms. Naming principles and digital store compliance Licensees must follow Philips naming principles, brand architecture, and digital branding guidelines at www.ourbrand.philips.com. Dedicated trademark verification email address For authorization and verification purposes, Licensee must maintain a dedicated functional email address containing Licensee’s name. This email address must appear on all LoAs issued and must be monitored regularly. Registry of issued LoAs Licensee must maintain a central, up-to-date registry of all LoAs issued, available to Philips upon request. The registry must include a unique LoA identifier, details of the legal entity of the reseller, the product categories and territories within scope, issuance and expiry dates and a reference to the commercial agreement. Misuse and Non-Compliance Incorrect LoAs must be withdrawn or corrected immediately upon Philips’ instruction. Further, Licensee must revoke any LoA in case of non-compliance by its reseller.
Scope of Authorization
Licensees may issue LoAs only to resellers for the product categories and territories specified in the Trademark License Agreement.
Consistence with commercial agreements
LoAs may only be issued to resellers with whom Licensee has a commercial agreement and who have been carefully selected with proper due diligence. The commercial agreement must require reseller to use the Trademarks in accordance with the requirements below and Licensee will be responsible for monitoring such use.
Validity period of LoAs
LoAs may be issued for a maximum period of 12 months, not exceeding the duration of the reseller agreement, nor beyond the expiry date of the Trademark License Agreement.
Content and format
LoA layout, format and language may be adjusted based on specific requirements from the commercial platforms.
Naming principles and digital store compliance
Licensees must follow Philips naming principles, brand architecture, and digital branding guidelines at www.ourbrand.philips.com.
Dedicated trademark verification email address
For authorization and verification purposes, Licensee must maintain a dedicated functional email address containing Licensee’s name. This email address must appear on all LoAs issued and must be monitored regularly.
Registry of issued LoAs
Licensee must maintain a central, up-to-date registry of all LoAs issued, available to Philips upon request. The registry must include a unique LoA identifier, details of the legal entity of the reseller, the product categories and territories within scope, issuance and expiry dates and a reference to the commercial agreement.
Misuse and Non-Compliance
Incorrect LoAs must be withdrawn or corrected immediately upon Philips’ instruction. Further, Licensee must revoke any LoA in case of non-compliance by its reseller.
These guidelines may be updated by Philips from time to time. © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2022, 2024
For general questions or support, please contact us by sending an email to [email protected]
These guidelines may be updated by Philips from time to time.
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2022, 2024
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