Royal Philips ("Philips") is pleased to offer the Philips International Direct Investment Program, a Dividend Reinvestment and Direct Stock Purchase Plan designed for the US market. This program provides existing shareholders and interested investors with an economical and convenient way to purchase and sell Philips New York Registry shares (listed at the New York Stock Exchange) and to reinvest cash dividends. Deutsche Bank (the registrar of Philips NY Registry shares) has been authorized to implement and administer both plans for registered shareholders of and new investors in Philips NY Registry shares. Philips does not administer or sponsor the Program and assumes no obligation or liability for the operation of the plan.