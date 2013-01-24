Philips cares about being a responsible partner in society, acting with integrity towards our employees, customers, business partners and shareholders, as well as the wider community. While pursuing our business objectives, we always strive to do this in a responsible manner to ensure we are doing the right thing.

If you know of any ethical breaches regarding Philips business, we invite you to report your concerns, confidentially, through the Philips Ethics Line, a reporting website and toll-free telephone service. Your support will help us to live up to our aspirations for being a responsible business partner.

In all countries where it is permitted by law, the Philips Ethics Line is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year and in your local language. In most instances, if not legally prohibited, you may opt to remain anonymous, and your report will only be shared with those responsible for handling your concern. All concerns will be treated in line with the GBP Reporting Policy, in which you will also find an escalation method if the Philips Ethics Line is not available in your country.

To ensure maximum confidentiality, the Philips Ethics Line is hosted by a third party outside the Philips organization. The call center does not utilize any recording devices, and cases are securely recorded on a database outside the Philips network to ensure anonymity.