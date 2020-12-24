Why doing business responsibly is a major brand differentiator

After the year we’ve all had, having a clearly defined purpose is more important than ever. Customers and consumers are going to remember the companies that stepped up this year and faced their responsibilities head on. New research from McKinsey into consumer attitudes during the pandemic confirms this, suggesting that brand purpose is now one of the top reasons consumers consider trying new brands.

At Philips, as a health technology company, our brand purpose is what drives us in everything we do. No matter who you are, where you are from, what your lifestyle is or what your beliefs are, everyone has the right to better healthcare. And there’s plenty of room for improvement: the World Health Organization reported that as recently as 2017 just a third to a half of the world’s population was covered by essential health services, with the picture unlikely to improve dramatically in the following years.