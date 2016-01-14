Innovating across the health continuum  

Two recent trends have altered the way healthcare is delivered today. Increasingly, healthcare is moving away from hospitals and into our homes and daily lives. At the same time new technologies allow healthcare expertise to be delivered in a meaningful, personalised way. People are more empowered to take control of their personal health. We can make more informed decisions about our health through devices which capture data that would have previously only been known by doctors and nurses.

Our goal as a company is to improve the lives of 3 billion people a year by 2025 and create healthier societies through a more connected form of healthcare across the entire health continuum. We look across the health continuum because when it comes to health, it’s the only way you can see the complex challenges. Consumer and healthcare worlds are colliding, and so do our solutions.

The health measurement devices we launched at IFA which gather information for Philips personal health programs are all Bluetooth enabled, automatically transferring data to the HealthSuite Digital Platform.

The programs are at the center of our strategy to drive innovation in health technology. Two devices support professional blood pressure monitoring, but our range also includes body mass analysis, temperature measurement and the ongoing measurement of a wide range of health biometrics (including heart rate, activity, and sleep patterns) via what will be a medical health watch. The programs will empower individuals: to measure vital signs to understand how lifestyle choices affect their body; to set goals and monitor their progress.