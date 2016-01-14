Innovating across the health continuum  

Chronic illnesses - such as cancer, heart disease and diabetes - now account for 38 million worldwide deaths each year according to the World Health Organisation. They are placing enormous financial strains on healthcare systems. For example, the American Diabetes Association estimates the total costs of diagnosed diabetes cases in the US increased from $174 billion in 2007 to $245 billion in 2012.
Over recent years Philips has been evolving into a digital health and well-being company, empowering people to live healthier lives across what we call the health continuum: from Healthy Living to Disease Prevention, Diagnosis, Treatment and Home Care.
At IFA this week Philips launched a range of digital health tools to enable consumers to take greater control of their personal health. They comprise three elements: a cloud-based platform where health data is compiled and analysed and where our apps live - we call this the Philips HealthSuite Digital Platform; professional, Bluetooth-enabled measurement devices; and, personalized, professional coaching.
Two recent trends have altered the way healthcare is delivered today. Increasingly, healthcare is moving away from hospitals and into our homes and daily lives. At the same time new technologies allow healthcare expertise to be delivered in a meaningful, personalised way. People are more empowered to take control of their personal health. We can make more informed decisions about our health through devices which capture data that would have previously only been known by doctors and nurses.
Our goal as a company is to improve the lives of 3 billion people a year by 2025 and create healthier societies through a more connected form of healthcare across the entire health continuum. We look across the health continuum because when it comes to health, it’s the only way you can see the complex challenges. Consumer and healthcare worlds are colliding, and so do our solutions.
The health measurement devices we launched at IFA which gather information for Philips personal health programs are all Bluetooth enabled, automatically transferring data to the HealthSuite Digital Platform.
The programs are at the center of our strategy to drive innovation in health technology. Two devices support professional blood pressure monitoring, but our range also includes body mass analysis, temperature measurement and the ongoing measurement of a wide range of health biometrics (including heart rate, activity, and sleep patterns) via what will be a medical health watch. The programs will empower individuals: to measure vital signs to understand how lifestyle choices affect their body; to set goals and monitor their progress.
Also on show at IFA was the latest addition to the Hue family, the Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus, which can be controlled from your smart device and provides more light, shades of white and vibrant colored light.
For Healthy Living we introduced the latest Philips Smart Air Purifier, designed especially to remove fine dust, house mites and allergens. In Diagnosis, we have the world’s first App-Based mobile Ultrasound product of its kind; and in Home Care, we have an advanced connected solution for people who suffer from sleep apnea, a condition that affects millions of people. You can find out more about these products and many others here.
This is just the beginning. To address the big challenges we face today we need a more holistic approach to healthcare, across the health continuum, drawing on all of our expertise as the gap between the consumer and healthcare worlds narrows further. There is much more to come, but at IFA this year we are opening up a new and exciting chapter in healthcare solutions.
Born in the Netherlands, Pieter Nota joined Philips in 2010. He started his career at Unilever in 1990, where he held several senior management positions before becoming Marketing Director in 2005.
