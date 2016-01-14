Monitoring pregnancies using mobile solutions  

Rising Maternal Mortality

The maternal mortality rate in Indonesia remains among the highest in Southeast Asia, with 190 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births. The maternal mortality rate actually rose under the UN’s Millennium Development Goals – the precursor to the Sustainable Development Goals – from 227 to 359 per 100,000 live births between 2007 and 2012.

This problem is largely attributed to a continuing lack of access to quality healthcare for expectant mothers. Deaths occur with births handled by traditional birth attendants rather than by medically trained healthcare professionals, according to the World Health Organization.

Indonesia today is awash with new technologies and innovations. It has a population of 250 million people and health solutions now lie in the palm of their hands: the mobile phone. By 2018 Indonesia will surpass 100 million active smartphone users, becoming the fourth-largest user population behind China, India and the US, respectively.

A recent InMobi analysis showed that Indonesia is one of the top places for developing apps and that it has one of the fastest growing app markets in the world.

A Scalable Telehealth Platform

Last year Philips partnered with Bunda Medical Center in Padang, West Sumatra, one of the leading hospitals in Indonesia in the area of pregnancy, to address problems during antenatal care using the Philips Mobile Obstetrics Monitoring (MOM) solution. This partnership was a collaboration between Bundamedik, the city government of Padang, the Ministry of Health and Philips Healthcare to address increasing concern with maternal mortality in Indonesia.

We developed a pilot program that leveraged this huge mobile penetration to improve maternal health. We developed a scalable telehealth platform that can be adapted to suit specific rural and urban needs, using a mobile phone application.