The Philips-Mackenzie Health partnership model for transforming care delivery  

That was certainly our vision when Philips joined forces in a historic CAD 300 million, 18-year strategic partnership with Mackenzie Health, a dynamic healthcare leader serving more than half a million people in the southwest York Region of Ontario, Canada. Our mission: to redefine how quality healthcare is delivered using state-of-the-art technology and solutions.

The Philips-Mackenzie Health deal is the largest of its kind in the country’s history and expands Philips’ and Mackenzie Health’s role in the innovative healthcare field. It also demonstrates Mackenzie Health’s commitment to expanding access to quality care across the southwest York Region of Ontario, as well as Philips’ leadership as a partner in the creation of new integrated solutions for today’s healthcare challenges.

Mackenzie Health has been a healthcare trailblazer since 1963, when it opened its flagship hospital, Richmond Hill Hospital, which serves one of the fastest-growing and most diverse communities in Canada. Mackenzie Health is now embarking on an exciting new venture and building a second hospital in Vaughan, Ontario. Mackenzie Health’s “Smart Hospital” vision led them to embrace new technologies and recognize the value of continuous connectivity in a changing healthcare environment. The Mackenzie Innovation Institute, MI², continues to collaborate with healthcare, academia and industry to push the kind of positive disruption that changes the world.

Philips’ century-old leadership in meaningful innovation, our current focus on health technology and our unique Managed Equipment Services model means that there’s a perfect fit between Philips and Mackenzie Health: both of us are on a mission to change the future of patient care. The partnership meets Mackenzie Health’s Smart Hospital vision by providing a range of cutting-edge health technology, IT and operational management support for its Richmond Hill Hospital. And in 2019, the Philips-Mackenzie Health partnership will produce the “Smart” hospital of the future for Canada with the completion of a new approximately 350-bed facility in Vaughan. This will be the first hospital to be built in this region in over 50 years. Mackenzie Health Vaughan Hospital patients will have access to everything from advanced medical imaging to modern surgical services and a state-of-the-art emergency department.