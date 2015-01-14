Why it’s good to talk

As I watch my daughter Kim, struggling with her diabetes every day, I realize that we need to give her the tools to manage her condition, but also to give her access to a vibrant community of patients like her, to her care givers (including myself) and clinicians.

Together with Salesforce and Dutch Radboud university medical center and a group of patients and clinicians we have developed a solution to support people living with Type 1 diabetes. It’s a prototype system that offers a personalized dashboard with instant access to an online community, which brings all (clinicians, pharmacists, patients, care givers) and everything – (clinical data, medical records, device and patient-driven data) together.

And in the middle of all this lies the link we believe has been missing from healthcare. Patients have always been able to access healthcare professionals, the people who know what they’re going through. Through local support groups or online forums, they’ve always been able to access other patients, the people who feel what they’re going through.