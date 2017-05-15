A career in innovation: so much in one place

So when he accepted the job in 2011, he planned to be at Philips for a year or two — now he is entering his sixth year in a career in innovation. “I’m here and I’m still happy,” he smiles.

“I didn’t know I could be so enriched by one place,” he says.

As he took his first steps into his first engineering job after graduation, he was met with an unexpected realization. He was being treated like an adult for the first time by an employer.

“Other companies like to tell you what to do,” he says.

“The minute I stepped into Philips they were expecting me to come up with my own responsibilities and method of working. They were flexible in terms of working hours. They just trusted me.”

And while that was quite daunting for a fresh graduate, step-by-step he found his way, and never did he feel unsupported or guided.

“Every year there are new trainings and courses,” he muses.

But that’s not all, what he finds more interesting is the career development that he gets from the inside.

“You have to realize that everyday you are surrounded by experts. They provide you every day with one-to-one coaching. People will mentor you if you ask for it. You can learn on the job, I find that extremely rewarding,” he says.