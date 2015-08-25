Being entrepreneurial: Lessons we learned from a tech start-up

In our Google Hangout session, Alex Howell from Incomparable Things and James Scott from our digital innovation partner AKQA discussed the challenges start-up companies face when looking for the next big thing. Lessons were exchanged that are just as applicable for larger companies like Philips, with this statement of James Scott in particular: “You are most vulnerable right after your biggest success, and you are most entrepreneurial when you are backed into a corner.”

Especially in the digital innovation area, which evolves at remarkable speed, I believe innovation cannot be done in isolation. Utilizing external expertise is crucial, and luckily something we are used to. Ever since Anton and Gerard Philips founded our company – something we would call a start-up now – Philips has engaged in collaborative partnerships designed to share experiences and knowledge, ensuring we stay at the forefront of innovation.

To remain entrepreneurial at heart, we have to continue to place ourselves in a different mindset, to ask questions and share ideas, and to recognize that despite being one of the biggest brands in the world, we are still learning and growing every day.