Career switch: from one function to another

Gergana finds it rewarding to work for a company dedicated to improving millions of peoples’ lives as well as their own people.

With that atmosphere comes the space to have your opinion heard. “It’s not a simple okay, you're young and at the beginning of your career so you have to wait for 20 years until you can express your opinion,” she says.

“Actually it’s more like, yeah go ahead and do that, say what you think, be bold. People appreciate a little guts.” She realizes that her work is valued and recognized.

But there’s more. Philips has become like a second home for her where she has made unforgettable memories – and friends. “As a young professional, Philips is an easy place to make friends and build a network,” she asserts.

“Especially if you are coming from abroad. You never feel alone, it’s a diverse place and there are many events organized.” One of the events, which she took part in for the last two years, is a sailing trip in the North sea.