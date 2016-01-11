Charting the path of the Cancer Moonshot

Cancer patient and blogger Richard Davies deBronkart Jr believes the Cancer Moonshot has taken us ‘closer than ever’ to a cure. He is an advocate of the patient using their healthcare data to improve treatment options and outcomes.

“One of the first things an e-patient learns (empowered and engaged) is that there's no one thing called cancer – it is many diseases. Precision medicine and the Cancer Moonshot have made that clearer to the public than ever,” he says. “How close are we to curing all cancers? Closer than ever, and the odds for most types are better than ever. But we have a long, long way to go.

“Curing all cancers will require three things: a radical increase in precision medicine knowledge (causes and cures), a commitment to health and cures at the society level so treatments are fairly distributed, and a commitment to citizen well-being at the government level - we cannot afford to let governments oppose science if it gets in their way.”

Patient contributions, he says, can accelerate research, adding: “We’re starting to see patients move into the driver's seat. Patients are increasingly defining what outcome measures are important to them, and are increasingly being asked what outcomes matter. If we make the most of this, it could produce an unprecedented alignment of incentives and motivations, so that - perhaps ironically - for the first time health care will be about what patients care most about. Of course, doing this will require the sometimes immense culture shift of researchers and funders seeing value in what patients want, and some have no training in how to think that way, so there is much mutual learning to do!”